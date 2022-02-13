Finding those special flowers or that box of treats or some shiny bling for your Valentine this year could make you dig a little deeper into your wallet, according to local business operators and the National Retail Federation.
Local retailers, faced with supply chain issues and COVID-related delays, said they are trying to keep the costs down for their customers, but that is not as feasible for some.
Decatur’s Jose Resendiz was making the rounds Friday buying his sweetheart items for Valentine's Day.
“I did the same flowers, chocolate and a small present like last year and it is about $35 more this year,” he said. “But I realize everything is up. It doesn’t matter if you are buying groceries or gasoline.”
The Labor Department reported last week that consumer prices jumped 7.5% in January compared with a year earlier, the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982.
Jack Lokey, owner of Mary Burke Florist in Decatur, said his costs are up about 20% in the past year.
His customers are seeing a dozen roses ordered and delivered for $97 this year vs. $82 last year. Five years ago, it was $74, he added.
“Freight costs are out of sight,” Lokey said. “Freight is up every bit of 20%. That really hurts.”
He said he recently paid $918 in shipping alone for 57 boxes of flowers transported from Miami.
He said an added burden on business this year is that Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday.
“Everybody wants flowers delivered between 8 and 5 on Monday,” he said. “I’m having to rent extra trucks and hire additional drivers. I know Huntsville is sold out on delivering Monday and Tuesday. People want flowers delivered on Monday or (this past Friday) on the job so everybody at work can see them.”
He said some buyers not wanting to shell out a $100 for a dozen roses are choosing an arrangement of mixed cut flowers with some roses. Lokey said they are $60 plus tax if they are picked up or $74 delivered. He said customers calling about 8:30 a.m. Monday will still be able to have the flowers delivered by 5 p.m. that day.
Another florist owner, Donna Young of McBride Florist in Decatur, agreed with Lokey: Regardless of costs, roses remain the top-selling item for Valentine’s Day.
Pre-COVID, she said, a dozen roses were $65, now they’re $95 at her shop.
“Greenery and roses are off the scale when it comes to pricing,” she said. “We’re selling a lot more fresh-cut flowers, too, like lilies, hydrangeas, gerbera daisies.”
She said those arrangements are up from $30 and above pre-COVID to now $50 and above.
“... Vases, greenery, flowers are harder to get,” she said. “We’ve been stockpiling vases because of shortages. Some people are opting for a half-dozen roses because of rising costs.”
Sweets for sweethearts
Candy, a popular sales item for Valentine’s, remains in high demand for Monday's romantic celebrations, and at least two local retailers say they are doing their best to keep from passing on the increased costs to customers.
David Armistead, owner and CEO of Tennessee Valley Pecan Co., said he is “trying to hold prices steady” as costs are up because of supply chain issues that could be COVID-related. He said support material like boxes are pinching the bottom line.
“It’s been fulfillment,” he said. “Prices have gone up a little bit, and we’ve tried to absorb that cost. We haven’t increased prices so far.
He said some of his suppliers are having supply chain issues and “I can’t get white chocolate.”
“I could be selling a ton of white chocolate if I could get it,” he said. “Myself and others in this kind of business can’t get white chocolate. It’s not just us and suppliers. Everybody is in the same boat. I don’t know who the man is behind the curtain but he’s not cranking it out. It’s across the board. I have only surveyed it regionally. But it’s a problem.”
Tennessee Valley Pecan Co., on Bank Street sells Valentine gift boxes between $10 and $25. “Those and pecan tins are popular,” he said.
At Morgan Price Candy Co. on Sixth Avenue in Decatur, owner Nancy Curl said the price of chocolate continues to climb.
“In the past six months, we have had difficulty even finding milk (chocolate) and white chocolate,” Curl said. “We’ve had to substitute different flavors of chocolate and change some of our recipes because of the shortages.”
She said the store’s items on the shelf have seen “a slight increase” in price since before the holidays. Costs for freight and gift boxes are up, she said. Valentine's Day is the store’s second-biggest time behind Christmas, Curl added.
Store manager Dena Jackson and assistant manager Lee Anne Smith said this year strawberries and toffee are big-sellers since some chocolates are in short supply.
“Chocolate-covered Oreos, chocolate molds and toffee are favorites right now,” Smith said. “People like their candy. People want their candy.”
Firearms an option
Higher costs for traditional Valentine's Day gifts are pushing some consumers to look for alternatives.
Howard Godbee, manager at Mid-City Pawn in Decatur, said he is seeing new faces come into his store on Sixth Avenue this Valentine's season.
He said oftentimes, couples come in looking for a “small handgun with a cute pink handle” for the woman. He said .38 specials and snub-nosed pistols have become popular Valentine's gifts.
Jewelry sales are up, too, he said.
“I’ve seen newer faces coming in looking for jewelry,” he said. “I can’t say we’re having more customers, mainly a lot of younger customers. We’ve got a drop-off in older customers because some of them might be afraid to get out because of COVID.”
He said heart-shaped pendants as well as rings are highly sought after this time of year.
Because Valentine’s Day is so close to Christmas, his store sees more of the inexpensive jewelry sold this time of year, Godbee said.
Costs for Valentine’s Day are up nationwide, too, according to the National Retail Federation, but people aren’t slowing their purchases.
Consumers are planning to spend $175 on average on Valentine’s Day this year, according to an NRF survey. That is $10 more than they budgeted last year, NRF said. The retail group said the 2020 totals showed consumers spent an average of nearly $200.
In a news release, Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said Valentine’s spending could hit $23.9 billion nationwide, the second highest in the survey’s history.
The National Retail Federation also noted January data from Google Search showed searches for “Valentine’s gifts for her” were up 300% over last year and gifts for guys were up 200% from a year ago.
“Valentine’s Day is a special occasion for many Americans, even more so as we navigate out of the pandemic, and retailers are prepared to help them mark the holiday in a memorable and meaningful way,” Shay said.
