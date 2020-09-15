The Tennessee Valley could receive up to 4 inches of rain Wednesday night and into Thursday from the remnants of Hurricane Sally, and local officials are warning of the possibility of localized flooding and downed trees.
“On Wednesday and Thursday, we could get 2 to 4 inches of heavy rainfall and that could cause some flooding issues for the area,” said Matt Anderson, NWS meteorologist. He said that on Wednesday night wind gusts might reach 35 mph.
“The main threat here will be heavy rainfall,” he said. “We’re fortunate to be farther north. Central Alabama will get 6 to 8 inches.”
Brandy Davis, Morgan County Emergency Management Agency director, said much uncertainty remains on the storm’s path but Morgan residents should prepare for some flash flooding and possible fallen trees.
“It depends on how much rain we get compared to the strength of the wind,” she said. “If rain hits 3 or 4 inches and the ground is saturated, we’ll likely see some trees come down if the winds are that high.”
Limestone EMA Director Rita White said her county is expected to see less activity from Sally with no more than 2 inches of rain, but residents should stay weather aware.
“We’re not expecting any severe storms at this time,” she said. “Maybe we could see some flash flooding but certainly no major flooding is expected. We could see some trees toppled if we get more rain than expected and a little bit of the wind.”
In Lawrence County, Tennessee Valley Authority Planner Tammy Vinson said the EMA office is continuing to monitor Sally. "It's really too early to know what to prepare for," she said. "We'll have briefings in the National Weather Service (today) to learn more."
She said residents should stay tuned to the weather news and heed any warnings that are issued.
Davis said storm shelters won’t open unless the county is put under a tornado watch or warning.
Anderson said Valley residents should make sure their weather radios are working.
"And if you come upon a flooded road, remember to turn around, don't drown," he said.
