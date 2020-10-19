In honor of Veterans Day, officially recognized every year on Nov. 11, parades and ceremonies will take place in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counites.
The activities will begin Nov. 7 with parades in Hartselle and Athens and a Veterans Celebration in Moulton. The Hartselle parade will begin at 10 a.m. at J.P. Cain Stadium and go through downtown. In Athens the parade, which will honor veterans of the Korean War, will begin at 11 a.m. from Athens Middle School.
On Nov. 11, the Morgan County Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony will kick off at 10 a.m. The parade will end at Veterans Park, on Alabama 67, where a ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
