Veterans can tap into resources such as medical care and learn about job opportunities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at American Legion Post 15 in Decatur.
Vets Like Us, the Birmingham VA Medical Center and Still Serving Veterans are helping coordinate the Veterans Resource Career Fair at 2607 U.S. 31 South.
Contact Heather Collins at 256-227-4104 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.