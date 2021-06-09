Rabies remains a concern in Alabama, and at least five area veterinarians will offer discounted rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs at 27 sites across Morgan County on Saturday.
“While rabies cases are down from what they were in the 1940s, they’re still prevalent in the state, especially in northeast and southeast Alabama,” said Dr. Steven C. Osborne Jr. of Osborne Animal Clinic in Decatur. “In the past 20 or 30 years, we’re still seeing an undercurrent of infections related to pets interacting with wildlife. There are about 40 to 80 cases a year statewide — cats, dogs, cows and horses, mainly.”
He said bats, raccoons and foxes are the major carriers of rabies in our area.
“The infection makes domesticated animals act differently — more aggressive, more vicious,” Osborne said. “And it makes those animals in the wild seem friendly. Rabies is a very real thing out there. We need to take precautions.”
Osborne said the rabies clinic sites Saturday will be within 2 miles of every resident in the county.
“We’d like to do between 1,500 and 2,000 animals Saturday,” he said. “It’s still a part of Americana to give community rabies shots. We’ll see grandpas and grandkids lined up with their pets.”
Greg Abercrombie, commissioner for the rural District 4 in northeast Morgan County, said the veterinarians provide a valuable service to residents in his area.
“I’m proud they’re still doing this program,” he said. “It’s fast and simple. It keeps the pets out of a very strenuous environment having to ride in a vehicle to Decatur or Huntsville to get a shot. It takes a good bit of planning for these doctors to plan and set this up.”
Abercrombie said his family dogs have been vaccinated in this program at Union Hill School, Cotaco School and Center Springs Church.
Dr. Chuck Gill of Morgan Animal Hospital in Hartselle, Dr. Zachary Berry of Berry Animal Hospital in Priceville and Dr. Michael Penney of County Line Veterinarian Services in Danville also are participating in the one-day inoculation program. Vaccinations, good for a year, are $14 per animal.
Other veterinarians also are focusing on rabies prevention this month. For example, Dr. Kelly B. Griffith at Decatur Animal Care on Danville Road Southwest is offering one-year shots for $11.55 through Saturday, and three-year vaccinations are $31.85.
"We encourage owners to have their pets receive the core vaccinations when they are here," Griffith said.
