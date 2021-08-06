The victim in a July 13 shooting in Southwest Decatur has died, and Decatur police said in a news release that "an arrest for capital murder is forthcoming.”
Rodney Fossett of Decatur died from his injuries Thursday at Huntsville Hospital, according to police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez.
She said in a release that suspects are still being identified as the investigation continues.
Officers responded to the shooting call at approximately 5:40 p.m. July 13 at Summer Courtyard Apartments, located at 2222 Acadia Dr. S.W. Fossett was found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police release.
Police asked that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact Detective Tony Vest at 256-341-4637 or tvest@decatur-al.gov.
