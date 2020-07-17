A shooting this morning at the same Decatur housing complex where a teen was fatally shot on July 4 sent the latest victim to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Decatur police.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said the shooting in the 1800 block of Locust Street Southeast near 18th Avenue Southeast at the East Acres complex occurred shortly after 10 a.m. She said a suspect has been arrested and names and details will be released later today.
Witnesses said they heard four or five gunshots and saw the victim bleeding and lying in the grass in front of Units 1804 and 1806 of East Acres.
More than 20 Decatur police officers responded to the scene along with Decatur Fire and Rescue and First Response ambulance service.
On July 4, Amari Elijah Deloney, 16, was in the back seat of a vehicle approaching the corner of 18th Avenue and Locust Street when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, according to an affidavit filed by Decatur police.
Police later arrested Shannon Doors Thomas, 26, of 3120 Sumac Road S.W., Decatur, and charged him with capital murder. There is no bail for capital murder defendants in Alabama.
Deloney, of Decatur, was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and then transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
