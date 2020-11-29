Although virtual learning has worked well for some students, it has caused others to struggle even as many local schools have had to move to temporary online instruction.
State Superintendent Eric Mackey acknowledged this month that in-person instruction is the best method for many students.
“We will do everything we can to avoid widespread closures of physical schools,” Mackey said in remarks reported by The Associated Press.
Hartselle City Schools federal programs coordinator Susan Hayes said her district will continue to offer blended and virtual learning, but the district's "preferred offering to families" remains in-person instruction.
"Maybe we're a little old-fashioned, but we like to put our eyes on kids, and hear those questions, and look at that work and have those conversations," Hayes said.
Emily Elam, Decatur City Schools technology director, said she doesn’t see a clear pattern that determines which students are successful with online learning versus which students struggle.
“I don’t really see any trends,” she said. “I think it really depends on the students, and it requires the parents to really give them the tools to succeed ... by creating some structure and defining (learning) spaces, and following up.”
The ability to learn remotely has become even more critical this month.
Because of a rise in quarantines the week before the Thanksgiving holidays, the Decatur school system moved to exclusive virtual instruction for two days in grades six to 12 and one day for elementary students. Falkville students in grades 9-12 added two remote instruction days before the holidays to the virtual learning that Morgan County schools already have every Wednesday.
Students in Decatur have had the options of taking in-person classes, learning from home or taking a combination of both since the school year began.
To help students succeed with remote instruction, Elam recommends setting up a designated learning space for children, whether it’s their own desk or a spot at the kitchen counter.
“I think it helps to have as much structure as you can," she said. "With my kids, they have a written-out schedule. This hour is school work, this hour is outdoor play time, this hour is whatever.
"You try to replicate that classroom experience as much as you can.”
Denise Williams, parent of a third-grader and fifth-grader at Walter Jackson Elementary, said her family has been successful with virtual learning by creating a consistent schedule, like Elam suggests.
“The mornings are dedicated for school. They eat breakfast then immediately start with their school work. So by their video calls with the teacher, they have completed all of the assignments for the day,” Williams said. “Once we learned how to use the virtual format, it has been really easy to see what the teachers expect to be completed each day.”
Williams said she keeps her children home because they live with her 86-year-old father, and she doesn’t want her kids to catch the virus at school and infect him.
--
Online learning setback
Despite the Decatur school district's work to make digital learning easier for families, it hasn't worked for everyone. Farrah Christopher, parent of a seventh-grader at Decatur Middle, said her daughter’s grades and mental health improved drastically after making the switch from virtual to in-person instruction.
“I really had reservations about sending her back because of the COVID,” Christopher said. “We started out the year virtually by choice, and her grades were horrendous and I’m not real good with helping her with things. She’s gone back, and she’s up to A's and B's now. She’s doing so much better.”
Christopher said her daughter participated in virtual learning until October before returning to the classroom.
Hayes said learning style and home environment can make or break a student’s ability to thrive during virtual learning.
“Students who are either very motivated … or students who have a lot of support at home can do fine,” Hayes said. “The struggle is with students who either struggle to stay motivated or to stay focused. And, you know, sometimes families are just in very difficult situations.”
Hayes said some children may struggle to complete their schoolwork from home because they are sharing a space with several other siblings also completing virtual lessons, while others might have a parent who is ill and unable to assist them.
“To some degree, that’s true with traditional (learning), too. To some degree that’s always been true. If you’re a real good student, you’ll do well. If you’re not, you’ll need a lot of support. If a lot of support can’t be there for whatever reason, that’s going to be noticeable,” Hayes said.
--
Burden on parents
Alabama Education Association President Sherry Tucker said another key factor that impacts a student’s success with virtual learning is a family’s financial situation, and more importantly, whether there is a parent who is able to stay at home to help with virtual learning.
Tucker said in lower-income homes, some children don't have access to the internet or to digital learning devices, which can make virtual learning a nonstarter. However, she said how well a school is funded also plays a role. In Decatur City Schools, for example, this issue has been mitigated by providing every student with an iPad or Chromebook, and students who lacked internet access were given internet hot spots.
An issue that impacts a much wider range of families than internet access, Tucker said, is that when parents have to work, students may not have the encouragement or structure they need to thrive in an online learning environment. She said this is an issue that even impacts children of teachers.
“I don’t think it’s just the lower-income students that are having issues,” Tucker said. “I saw that an educator posted on social media that she was at work and her child was in school remotely. She said that the class started at 8:30, but her child was just getting up at 9. All of these things are going on with remote learning because it’s something new, and it’s just not affecting the impoverished area.”
Tucker said in the past, parents relied on educators for providing structure and staying on top of a student’s progress, but in a digital environment, a greater share of this responsibility falls on the parents.
“It has to be parents that have their own initiative, and not depend on the educator as it has been in the past. In the past, as educators, we have been everything to our students. When they come into the classroom, into the lunchroom, on the bus, we take care of all their needs. Now, we can’t get to them like we used to,” she said.
--
Communication's role
Tucker said by staying in communication with their children’s teachers, parents can help maintain the structure that exists during normal school years.
Tucker said a child’s individual needs can determine how well virtual instruction works for a child. She said some children adapt quickly to change and have been able to become comfortable with virtual learning easily, while others require more time and consistency to get used to something new, and others find it extremely difficult to learn in an unfamiliar way. Whether a student’s parents are tech-savvy can also play a role, Tucker said.
“There are adults that are afraid of technology,” Tucker said.
Heidi Garrison, parent of a first-grader at West Morgan Elementary, said solid communication with her son’s teacher has made the virtual learning process a success.
“There was some hiccups in the beginning, but now it's (a) breeze. We love his teacher, and she’s always there to help if we have questions. I think they have made it as kid-friendly as they can. I do not have to be watching over him or helping him for most of his work. There are some things that require me to help him, like turning in a picture, but it doesn’t take long. I can definitely do other things while he works,” Garrison said.
Garrison said she’s keeping her son in virtual instruction for the year because the district doesn’t tell parents how many students are in quarantine.
“I just wish they would give more info on cases in the school, kind of like ‘X’ amount are positive cases and ‘X’ amount are quarantined,” she said. “We have chosen to finish the year virtually for this issue. I don’t feel we are informed like we could be.”
Morgan County Schools publishes its case numbers for each school on the district website, but does not release quarantine numbers.
Elam said the Decatur district’s forced switch to virtual learning that began two days before Thanksgiving break went smoothly for the technology department, because they started preparing for a change to virtual learning well before they were sure a switch to virtual instruction was coming.
She said the district’s three-day virtual trial run in October was good practice for the most recent switch to online learning.
“I would say that that little trial run (in October) was actually more difficult for my technology team ... because that was the first time that the whole district went virtual, and so there were a lot of little issues,” Elam said. “But we really kind of cleared those out. We solved all those little problems.”
Despite the difficulties that students, parents and teachers are facing with virtual learning, Tucker said the best thing is for all parties to communicate and work through difficulties.
“We as educators are trying to master it, at the same time trying to ensure that our students learn,” Tucker said. “If we all get together, the student, the teacher and the parent, this could be a fairly positive way of learning.”
