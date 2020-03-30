The state of Alabama now has 830 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with six deaths, according to the latest figures from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The number of cases locally are Lawrence County, three; Limestone County, 16; and Morgan County, 17, ADPH data show.
The state is reporting six deaths, one each in Lauderdale, Madison, Jackson, Mobile, Tallapoosa and Chambers counties.
The ADPH said that the total number tested has reached 6,531, representing tests that were satisfactorily performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health Bureau of Clinical Laboratories and some data from commercial labs. Commercial labs are required, by law, to report positive tests to ADPH, and some commercial labs don’t report negative specimens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.