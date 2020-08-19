A drive-up voter registration drive will be held Thursday from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the office of Elite Financial Service, 19 14th St. S.W. (next to the Chevron), Decatur.
The League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley is sponsoring the effort to register voters for the Nov. 3 general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.