Primary election voting started slowly at Decatur precincts after they opened at 7 a.m. today.
Only 50 ballots were cast in the first 30 minutes the Decatur Church of Christ precinct was open.
"We had 25 or 30 (voters) when the doors opened, and after that's it's been slow. But that's sort of expected," said Ken Crunk, inspector at the precinct.
"We're happy it's not raining. So many of the people who are in this precinct are of a certain age so that if it's raining they might wait until it stops."
One of the precinct's two voting machines was inoperable as of 7:30, but Crunk said a technician was on the way to repair it. He said there was no impediment for voters submitting ballots since one machine was working.
At the Aquadome Recreation Center, 22 ballots were cast in the first 50 minutes it was open.
"It's very slow," said Lydia Davis, Aquadome precinct inspector. "We usually have a small line when the polls open but not this morning."
Polls will be open until 7 p.m.
Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain said he predicts voter turnout in the county will be between 28% and 30%. There are 84,648 residents registered to vote, according to probate records. The county had 77,765 registered voters in 2018, and 27.76% voted in the primary.
If runoff elections are required June 21, voters must cast ballots in the primary runoff for the same party that they select today.
Only contested races will be on ballots today.
“Anybody that’s unopposed, whether it’s Republican or Democrat, if they’re unopposed in the primary, their name does not appear on the ballot (today),” Cain said. “However, they will appear on the November ballot. At that time, they’re subject to a write-in challenge.”
Cain said only the general election on Nov. 8 will allow write-in candidates.
