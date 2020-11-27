Not interested in shopping during the Thanksgiving weekend? North Alabama offers plenty of alternatives besides staying at home and doing yardwork.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts stress the importance of wearing masks, sanitizing your hands and practicing social distancing outside the home. They also encourage people to engage in outdoor activities to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Three self-guided outdoor walking tours focusing on Decatur’s history are solid alternatives to shopping.
David Breland, director of historic resources and events for Decatur, said the walking tours range from two hours to half day, depending on the how much signage walkers desire to read.
He said brochures for the Civil War tour, Freedom Pioneers tour and Cherokee Indian Trail tour can be picked up in information boxes in front of the Old State Bank on Bank Street and Rhodes Ferry Park on Wilson Street.
“There is so much fascinating history involving Decatur, there’s no reason for anybody to be bored,” he said. “Also the city has 54 outdoor parks that are nice to enjoy and visit.”
According to the city’s website, 13 walking trails ranging from a fourth of a mile to nearly 3 miles at Point Mallard Park are options for easy outdoor enjoyment.
Hiking and biking
Nature lovers have a few hiking options, too.
Decatur’s Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge is ripe for birdwatchers. The refuge’s gate along Alabama 67 is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the weekend. Refuge officials said the last bird count included 37,000 American coots, 81 double-crested cormorants, 752 white pelicans, 2,911 sandhill cranes, five bald eagles and at least four endangered whooping cranes. Admission to the refuge is free.
Janice Barrett, outreach coordinator with Wild South, said her organization canceled all coordinated hikes in the Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence and Winston counties since the pandemic began in March. But the Bankhead's hiking trails lined with waterfalls and fall foliage are open, she said.
For bicyclists, the Bill Sims Bicycle Trail in Decatur also offers families an alternative. Accessible starting places on the trail are at Point Mallard Park and Rhodes Ferry Park.
For runners skipping the weekend shopping, the annual 5K Turkey Trot will be virtual this year. Athletes also can participate in a 5K CrossFit Challenge.
To register, visit active.com/running/distance-running-virtual-events/turkey-trot-of-morgan-county-2020.
Comfortable weather
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville said the weather today and Saturday should facilitate enjoying the outdoors.
“Highs (today) during the day will be 66 to 68 degrees,” said Kurt Weber. “On Saturday highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.”
He said Sunday will be a little cooler with highs in the 50s. Weber said a 30% chance of scattered showers is forecast for Friday and Saturday and a 50% chance on Sunday.
If you are wanting to exercise indoors, the Upsurge Trampoline Park on Sixth Avenue in Decatur will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
“All ages are welcome and you don’t have to wear a mask while you are jumping because it is an athletic event,” said manager Amy Long.
Movie-going is always popular during the Thanksgiving weekend.
Decatur AMC Classic 12 theaters at Decatur Mall will be showing nine movies with “The Croods: A New Age” (PG) being the latest release. Showtimes begin at 2 p.m.
On Friday, the Princess Theatre on Second Avenue Southeast in Decatur will host the Tim Tucker and Friends Holiday Concert starting at 7 p.m. Performing will be Rob Aldridge & the Proponents of Muscle Shoals, Nashville band The Talisman with Austin High graduate Philip Shouse and singer-songwriter Tucker.
Admission is $25 and attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
For people 21 and over, 6 Pockets Billiards in Decatur is open beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Owner Paul McLain said musical guest Brian Holder will entertain beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday.
For people interested in visiting museums, the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9-6 and Sunday noon to 5.
The Jesse Owens Memorial Park and Museum in Oakville will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-4 on Sunday. Admission is $5.
Masks and social distancing are required at both museums, officials said.
And, of course, college and professional football television broadcasts are always popular during Black Friday weekends.
In the Iron Bowl on Saturday, Alabama (7-0) hosts Auburn (5-2) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Alabama is a 24½-point favorite, according to Vegas oddsmakers. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. on WHNT-TV.
