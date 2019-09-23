HANCEVILLE —Wallace State Community College is accepting applications for its Medical Laboratory Assistant certificate program that can be completed in two semesters.
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 3, but space is limited to 12 students so potential students are advised to apply as early as possible.
Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent. They must possess a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale on all previous high school and college work attempted and submit ACCUPLACER scores for reading, writing and math or an ACT composite score.
Interested students should apply to the program by visiting the Medical Laboratory Technician page at www.wallacestate.edu<http://www.wallacestate.edu. A background check, drug screening and physical are required.
For more information, contact MLT Program Director Chris Cleghorn at 256.352.8347 or chris.cleghorn@wallacestate.edu, or MLT program secretary Susan Wadkins at 256.352.7878 or susan.wadkins@wallacestate.edu.
