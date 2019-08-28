HANCEVILLE —Wallace State Community College’s Department of Nursing Education has extended its application for Spring 2020 semester to 4 p.m. Sept. 30.
The program is accepting applications for its traditional Associate Degree Nursing program and its new ADN/Bachelor of Science in Nursing option. This new option is offered through its partnership with the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Classes will start Jan. 6, with priority registration for Spring 2020 beginning Nov. 19.
The traditional ADN program is a five-semester program. Students successfully completing the first three semesters can earn a Practical Nursing certificate and sit for the NCLEX-PN exam to become licensed.
Completing the final two semesters will earn the student an Associate in Applied Science in Nursing and let them sit for the NCLEX-RN exam.
The new UAB/Wallace joint enrollment program is a nine-semester program, with the first four semesters consisting of prerequisite courses students take before applying to the Wallace State and UAB nursing programs.
The last five semesters are comprised of nursing courses taken on campus at Wallace State and online at UAB, with students concurrently earning their ADN and BSN.
A nursing-recommended advising session will be held on Sept. 23 in room 219 of the School of Nursing and Center for Science.
Registration begins at 1:30 p.m., with the advising sessions beginning promptly at 2 p.m. The session provides important information about the nursing program and attendees earn one point toward their total points on the nursing application.
The next application cycle for the ADN and BSN programs is March 1 to May 25, 2020 for Fall 2020 admission.
Wallace State is the first community college to launch the ADN/BSN partnership program with UAB. Wallace State also has a joint admission agreements for general undergraduate admission with UAB.
Visit www.wallacestate.edu/nursing<http://www.wallacestate.edu/nursing> to view the UAB/WSCC Nursing Joint Enrollment Advising Pamphlet and the Associate Degree Nursing Advising Pamphlet.
Fall 2019 classes are currently underway. Registration is being accepted for Flex Term II courses set to begin Oct. 9.
