HANCEVILLE — The Wallace State Community College Department of Nursing Education is extending its application deadline for Spring 2022.
Students seeking admission to the traditional or UAB/Wallace State nursing joint enrollment now have until Oct. 1 to submit their applications.
The traditional associate's degree nursing program is a five-semester program. Students who complete the first three semesters earn a certificate and become eligible to sit for the practical nursing licensure exam if they wish to enter the workforce.
Students who complete the next two semesters earn an associate's degree. They become eligible to take the registered nursing licensure exam.
The UAB/Wallace nursing joint enrollment option is a nine-semester program, with the first four semesters dedicated to completing required academic courses before a student applies to the UAB and Wallace State nursing programs.
The next five semesters are all nursing courses at Wallace State and online courses at UAB. Students concurrently earn both the associate's degree in nursing from Wallace State and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from UAB.
Wallace’s Department of Nursing Education will hold an information session at 2 p.m., Sept. 20 in the School of Nursing and Center for Science room 219. Students who attend the information session receive one point toward their overall course point total that’s used in the selection process of applicants. Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/X2HZD86 to register for the session.
For more information on Wallace’s nursing courses, call 256-352-8199 or visit www.wallacestate.edu/nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.