HANCEVILLE — Wallace State Community College will offer several new programs during the fall semester to meet demand for additional certificate and associate degree options.
The new programs will be in general studies, diagnostic medical sonography, human resources management, graphic art and design, medical assisting, agriculture production/horticulture, diagnostic imaging and welding.
Wallace State’s Nursing Department will begin taking applications this fall for the new ADN-BSN program offered in partnership with UAB. The application deadline is Sept. 1 for the program, which begins in the spring semester.
Wallace State’s Engineering Technology Department is planning to add an associate degree and short-term certificate option in Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) during the 2019-2020 academic year.
Classes are available day, evening and online. Online degree programs are also available in general studies, liberal arts, child development, computer science and more.
To provide students with additional mini-term options, Wallace State also offers two flex terms start dates during the fall semester. Flex I registration coincides with the regular term registration, and continues through Aug. 23. Flex II registration begins Oct. 8.
Fall semester classes begin Monday. Late registration for the regular term continues through Aug. 23 at www.wallacestate.edu/register-now.
For more information about Wallace State, visit www.wallacestate.edu or call 256-352-8000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.