HANCEVILLE — Wallace State Community College’s Center for Career and Workforce Development is hosting a pair of career fairs.
The Healthcare Career Fair is scheduled for Thursday at the William Peinhardt Conference Center at the School of Nursing and Center for Science building.
A Campus Career Fair is slated for March 15 at Traditions Bank Arena at Tom Drake Coliseum.
Both events are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are open to students and the general public.
