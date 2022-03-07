HANCEVILLE — Wallace State Community College’s Center for Career and Workforce Development is hosting a pair of career fairs.

The Healthcare Career Fair is scheduled for Thursday at the William Peinhardt Conference Center at the School of Nursing and Center for Science building.

A Campus Career Fair is slated for March 15 at Traditions Bank Arena at Tom Drake Coliseum.

Both events are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and are open to students and the general public.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.