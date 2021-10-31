Librarian Todd McDonald put on his wide-brimmed hat and rubber boots on Friday and joined his students for the 12th annual Pumpkin Run at Walter Jackson Elementary.
He smiled as he reminisced about the first pumpkin run that he helped start at the school.
“Our former principal came to me 12 years ago and said she wanted something a little different from Halloween,” McDonald said. “So I did some research and I discovered a book called ‘The Pumpkin Runner.’"
The book was written by Marsha Arnold and is based on the true story of Cliff Young, an Australian farmer who competed in and won the Sydney to Melbourne Ultramarathon in 1983 at 61 years of age. The marathon was over 500 miles.
“He liked to run on his farm in his rubber gum boots,” McDonald said. “No one thought he could do it because he was older and never ran a race before.”
McDonald thought this was the perfect story to inspire students to pursue their dreams, no matter their background. The main character in Arnold’s novel ate pumpkins for energy and was nicknamed “the pumpkin runner.”
The students read "The Pumpkin Runner" and "Tortoise and the Hare" during the month of October each year and then they run the race during the last week of the month.
Members of the Decatur High cross-country team were on the track Friday motivating the students to run all seven laps.
“Many of them are former students of mine and they’ve come back to help us this year,” McDonald said.
Despite many schools canceling activities last year due to the pandemic, Walter Jackson was still able to hold its annual event.
“Last year we let them run by individual class,” said Principal Tamara Caudle. “This year, we have kindergarten and first grade running together and then when they finish, second and third grade will run together and so on.”
McDonald said they did not pair the grades together last year so they could maintain social distancing.
In addition to the pumpkin run, Caudle said there were many different activities being held indoors Friday.
“We have students doing technology-based exercises like coding and we watch the Charlie Brown Halloween special in the auditorium,” Caudle said. “We watch it every year and it never gets old.”
In the library, students were creating aboriginal rock art and learning more about Australian culture.
McDonald said the objective of the annual event is to help students realize their potential.
“Whether you’re a tortoise or an old farmer, you can run if you have the persistence,” McDonald said.
