Due to frigid temperatures, Hands Across Decatur will serve as a warming center on Monday.
The nonprofit organization at 1027 Fifth Ave. S.E., Decatur, will open from 7 a.m. to noon for the homeless population and members of the community without sufficient heat or who are experiencing power outages.
A free lunch will be served.
The National Weather Service forecasted a high of 41 for Monday.
