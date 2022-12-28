After a six-day stretch of sub-freezing temperatures that culminated with icy roads, the Decatur area dealt with the weather's aftermath Tuesday, including thawing pipes that burst and created a weeklong backlog for plumbers.
Keith Jackson, owner of Jackson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling in Decatur, said all the calls his business has received since Thursday morning have been emergency calls about burst pipes.
“We’ve had so many calls, like 10 times the amount of normal calls,” he said. “This is the first winter that I can ever remember it being this bad. We’ve had other times when pipes froze and burst, but not nearly as many.”
Jackson said it has been overwhelming.
“This is a once-in-a-generation, as far as I can tell, once-in-a-decade cold spell,” he said. “I don’t think I can ever remember a us having a minus 15 wind chill.”
The temperature dropped as low as 2 degrees Friday during the cold stretch, and the lowest feels-like temperature was minus 19, also on Friday.
Ashley Ravenscraft, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said the last time Decatur saw a low temperature of 2 degrees was in 2011.
The temperature dropped below freezing Thursday night and didn't rise above it again until it reached 33 Monday. That set the stage for a light snow Monday afternoon that temporarily closed some roads in Morgan and Limestone counties and left icy patches on many others until temperatures rose Tuesday, reaching a high of 48.
Irene Cardenas-Martinez, Decatur Police Department spokeswoman, said from 3:30 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday, there were 39 wreck calls for assistance, all due to the weather. On average, there are eight to 10 daily, she said.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office also reported a high number of calls about wrecks, receiving 95 from 2-9 p.m. Monday. Stranded motorists were reported on Upper River Road, on Ryan Mountain, in Florette and on U.S. 231.
Jackson said most people with burst pipes probably thought his business was closed on Christmas Day, but it still received 68 calls. However, that was not the highest volume, he said. Jackson said one day during the cold spell they received more than 100 calls.
Jackson said that his company usually books customers the same or next day but as of Tuesday they were scheduled out eight days. He said every day he has five to seven crews out with two men on each crew.
Tips for pipes
If your pipes have frozen, Jackson said, there are steps to take for when they start to thaw.
“During the thawing process is when a lot of them burst because the pressure builds up,” he said. “So, if they’ve got areas of their home that the water has not been flowing but they had water in other areas, make sure they have those faucets open in the places where no water’s coming out.”
Jackson said if you think your pipes may be frozen to turn the main water off to your house when you leave.
“They may thaw and burst while they’re away and then there will be lots of damage to their home,” he said.
Faucets only need to be left dripping when the temperature is below 30 degrees for a prolonged period, Jackson said. He said people should make sure crawlspace doors and vents are always closed during the winter. Jackson said if a pipe bursts, people will usually hear water running under their floors or in their walls, but they will also have reduced water pressure.
Jackson said the cost of pipe repairs varies from $300 to thousands of dollars.
“It depends on how hard it is to get access and sometimes you fix one frozen burst pipe and get the water on and there’s multiple ones,” he said.
Power curtailments
Residents of local cities, including Decatur, experienced brief power curtailments Friday and Saturday.
Scott Fiedler, Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman, said TVA requested all utility companies to complete a load curtailment, similar to a blackout, during heavy usage. Most customers only lost power for about 30 minutes, he said.
“On Friday, we saw a record electricity demand,” Fiedler said. “In the peak power demand on Friday at 7 p.m., it was 33,425 megawatts and that was the third highest in TVA history.”
Fiedler said the electricity demand Friday was equivalent to powering 18.3 million homes normally, but they were only powering roughly 4 million homes and businesses. He said TVA needed to match load with generation.
“We were seeing that load was exceeding generation, and we ordered our local power companies to what we call curtail load,” Fiedler said. “This is the first time in TVA history that we’ve told our power companies to implement load reduction.”
Concerns today
Ravenscraft said water left on the roads Tuesday may refreeze causing black ice in spots this morning. However, she said temperatures will start to warm up in the next seven days.
“We won’t get back below freezing for the next seven days. (Wednesday) our highs are going to be solidly in the 50s and our overnight lows jump up to the 40s,” Ravenscraft said. “By Thursday, a good portion of the area reaches into the 60s.”
Ravenscraft said by Sunday and Monday some places will reach the 70s. She said for the month of January, the NWS is predicting high temperatures around 52 and lows around 33.
“For the duration of the month, it doesn’t look like we’ll necessarily spend more time cold or more time warm,” Ravenscraft said.
