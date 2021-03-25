Water is over several Morgan County roads in the southern part of the county, according to Emergency Management Agency Director Brandy Davis, but the roads aren't closed.
Davis listed Sharpley Road and Tanner Road, southeast of Danville; and Crusher Road, Slaughter Road and Douglas Road in Falkville as having water over the roads.
District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher deemed Douglas Road "impassable" and he urged motorists to avoid the area. "If you approach a road with a lot of standing water on it, don't drive through it," he said.
Davis said heavier rains in the county are expected to arrive about 4 p.m. today.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a tornado watch and flash flood warning for the northern counties in Alabama until 8 p.m.
“Storms will start intensifying for the Decatur area about 3 p.m. and last into the evening,” said Meteorologist Brian Sarcione.
Earlier today, the Alabama Department of Transportation closed a portion of Interstate 65 at U.S. 278 because of heavy rain causing minor flooding, according to spokesman Seth Burkett.
“We want motorists to be cautious when they see water covering the road,” he said. “They don’t know how deep it is or what condition the road is in.”
The National Weather Service reported a tornado on the ground in Pelham, south of Birmingham, with damage but no reports of injuries.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency at 10 a.m. today that includes all of north Alabama.
