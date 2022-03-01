A Decatur Utilities crew’s plan to repair a water main Wednesday at 462 Bird Springs Road S.W., near the intersection of Starkey Road, will impact traffic flow.
Traffic will be merged into one lane on Bird Springs Road. The work will start 8 a.m. and should end around 3 p.m.
