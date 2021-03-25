Wayne Farms’ Decatur facilities raised more than $109,000 for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life fundraiser, according to company officials.
Despite COVID-19, the company held bake and ornament sales and sponsored a “Real Men Wear Pink” fundraiser.
Wayne Farms was named to the cancer society’s top 10 roster in fundraising. Beckie Patrick, senior administrative assistant with Wayne Farms Decatur, said the company has raised more than $1.28 million in the past decade for the cancer society.
Wayne Farms has three chicken processing plants in Decatur.
