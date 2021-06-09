Rainy weather has forced Decatur Utilities to extend its plans to install a water main on Fourth Avenue Southeast, between Johnston and Grant streets, to Thursday.
Work will be in progress from 7:30 a.m. until about 3 p.m., weather permitting.
During this time, traffic flow will be detoured along Johnston and Grant streets to Second Avenue Southeast.
