No severe weather is expected from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta when the system moves through the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Meteorlogist Ashley Ravenscraft said the area could see up to 3 inches of rain through noon Thursday.
“Wind gusts Wednesday for the area could reach a maximum of 30 mph,” she said. “But we could get through this entire thing without hearing any thunder. There could be some isolated flooding. There’s still some uncertainty where it will go.”
She said the area will likely receive two bands of storms, one beginning tonight into Wednesday morning and then Wednesday night through late Thursday morning.
No more than 1 inch is expected tonight, Ravenscraft said.
Zeta is expected to make U.S. landfall between the Alabama-Mississippi border and Morgan City, Louisiana, early Wednesday as a low-grade hurricane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.