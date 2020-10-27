APTOPIX Mexico Tropical Weather (copy)

No severe weather is expected from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta when the system moves through the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

Meteorlogist Ashley Ravenscraft said the area could see up to 3 inches of rain through noon Thursday.

“Wind gusts Wednesday for the area could reach a maximum of 30 mph,” she said. “But we could get through this entire thing without hearing any thunder. There could be some isolated flooding. There’s still some uncertainty where it will go.”

She said the area will likely receive two bands of storms, one beginning tonight into Wednesday morning and then Wednesday night through late Thursday morning.

No more than 1 inch is expected tonight, Ravenscraft said.

Zeta is expected to make U.S. landfall between the Alabama-Mississippi border and Morgan City, Louisiana, early Wednesday as a low-grade hurricane.

