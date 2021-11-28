Higher precipitation this year has helped farmers, and warmer weather in late fall is boosting strawberry planting, said Lawrence County farmer Larry LouAllen.
“The strawberries are probably the biggest crop that goes through the winter,” LouAllen said. “This weather right now is perfect for it.”
LouAllen owns LouAllen Farms in Moulton and credits the fall weather for giving his crops a healthy environment to grow in.
“We had plenty of moisture this year,” LouAllen said. “Fifty- to 60-degree days and 35- to 40-degree nights is perfect (for strawberry plants to develop) and that’s what we had.”
LouAllen Farms provides strawberries and other produce to Lawrence County schools, according to Lawrence County Child Nutrition Director Michelle Chenault.
“We pretty much doubled our amount (planted),” LouAllen said. “We had been doing about 2.5 acres in the past and we’re doing 5 acres this year, which is about 70,000 plants.”
Local farmers plant strawberries in the fall for a spring harvest.
LouAllen said the only drawback to growing more crops is finding enough workers that will harvest them because of the ongoing labor shortage in the state.
According to the National Weather Service, the normal amount of precipitation for north Alabama in the first 11 months of the year is 54.29 inches. This year, the region has seen an increase to 59.51 inches so far, with a few days of November remaining.
“This month and the last few months, which are typically dry months, we’ve been below normal (precipitation),” said Kurt Weber, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Rainfall has decreased significantly to 1.62 inches in November 2021 compared to last year when 4.25 inches fell in November. This December is also expected to be drier than last December, which had 5.87 inches of precipitation.
Weber said that the region might see slightly higher temperatures in December with some days having highs in the upper 60s. He said this week, the weather should be pretty dry and fair with the exception of possible rain on Saturday.
“The good news about (this) week is we start getting an upper level ridge building over the East Coast and that’s going to allow for warmer air to be brought into the area,” Weber said. “We’ll probably start to see some of those above-normal temperatures in the middle of (this) week.”
