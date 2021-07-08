Young archers from 37 states convened in Decatur on Wednesday to compete in the Junior Olympic Archery Development Target Nationals. The tournament, held at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex, also serves as a qualifier for the U.S. Team Trials for the World Archery Youth Championships and Junior Pan American Games. The Target Nationals continue today, Friday and Saturday.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
