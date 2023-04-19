Monday evening saw the return of two traditional events in town. The Decatur Park Concerts series opened its 2023 season at Founders Park, and the Taste of the Valley at Ingalls Harbor took place in-person for the first time since 2019, before the COVID pandemic.

