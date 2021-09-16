By the River again
After a two-year hiatus, the Concerts by the River series returned to Rhodes Ferry Park on Monday. Concertgoers were able not only to listen but also to dance to the music by the band 347. The series will continue through Nov. 1. More photos at decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
