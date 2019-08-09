First day of school
Although summer lasts officially until Sept. 23rd, in children's minds, the season was pretty much over this week, when students had to return to their classrooms. School hallways looked, at times, like fashion runways; such was the array of new outfits, hairdos, glittering backpacks and shiny new sneakers.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
