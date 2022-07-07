Bright show
In keeping with tradition, the Spirit of America Festival finished with a fireworks show on Independence Day. Pyro Shows Inc. of Adamsville provided 15 minutes of fire, noise, colors and excitement. These images were taken from the woods across from Point Mallard Park, on the other side of Flint Creek.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
More photos at decaturdaily.com
