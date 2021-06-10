Tennis campers
The first session of the summer Junior Tennis Camp will wrap up Friday at the Jimmy Johns Tennis Center. The camp, which is for children ages 6-14 and open to all levels, will have two more sessions: June 21-25 and July 12-16.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
