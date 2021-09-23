Practice for the World Celebration
The Racking Horse World Celebration began last weekend at the Morgan County Celebration Arena in Priceville and will culminate Saturday with selection of a new World Grand Champion. The nine-day event brings dozens of the country’s top racking horses to the area.
More pictures at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
