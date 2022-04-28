Boxing days
Three times a week, youths from a variety of backgrounds and of different ages, both boys and girls, practice boxing at Decatur Youth Services' facility on Wilson Street Northwest. Their passion for and seriousness about the sport shows through these images.
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
