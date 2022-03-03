Hot off the griddle
The Decatur Kiwanis Club's Pancake Day has become a tradition, and the 56th annual event Saturday was a time for greeting old friends and enjoying a good meal. Despite rain much of the day, the club estimates it served close to 4,000 meals and raised more than $100,000.
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily
