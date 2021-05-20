Hartselle leads off in 2021
On the city's southern border,
Reared against the sky,
Proudly stands our Alma Mater.
As the years go by.
Forward ever, be our watchword,
Conquer and prevail;
Hail to thee, our Alma Mater,
Hartselle High, all hail!
(From the Hartselle High School Alma Mater)
Hartselle High was the first local high school to hold graduation, with the ceremony taking place Monday night.
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com.
Photos by Jeronimo Nisa/Decatur Daily.
