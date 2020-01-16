A welding competition for state high school students will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Industrial Technologies building on Calhoun Community College's Decatur campus.
The event is sponsored by Calhoun and the American Welding Society Greater Huntsville Section.
In addition to welding competitions for all skill levels, the event will have a showcase of Polaris Industries on- and off-road vehicles, and construction demonstrations by Turner Construction. Representatives from Turner and Polaris will be judges.
Students interested in competing should email Calhoun welding instructor Zebulon Ferguson at zebulon.ferguson@calhoun.edu by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.