HARTSELLE — Wells Fargo bank will close its Hartselle location on Oct. 9, the company said in a July 5 letter to customers.
In the letter, District Manager Lee Owen said the closing will not affect accounts and that Wells Fargo plans to keep open branches in Decatur on the Beltline and a branch in Cullman.
Owen said customers with safe deposit boxes at the Hartselle branch will receive separate letters about their options.
In 2017, Wells Fargo closed its downtown Decatur branch on Johnston Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.