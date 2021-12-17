MONTGOMERY — The Alabama State Board of Education in November approved a scoring system to determine which third graders will get promoted to fourth grade based on standardized reading tests under the Alabama Literacy Act. That system included a “cut score” of 452, the lowest score students can make to avoid getting held back.
But what does that number mean and how is it calculated?
State Superintendent Eric Mackey said the score is the product of expert reading teachers tasked with determining what best indicates whether or not a student can read on grade level.
“There’s 96% confidence that each child that scored below 452 truly is below grade level,” Mackey said.
The top score on the reading test given each spring is 780.
Mackey said not everyone who passes the test is a perfect reader, but they have at least the necessary reading skills to pass onto the fourth grade.
Retention of third graders who are not reading on grade level is part of the 2019 Alabama Literacy Act and meant to avoid advancing students to higher grades without the proper reading skills.
If a student scores lower than 452, there are still steps they can take to advance to the fourth grade. Students are given the chance to take a supplemental test at another date, make a reading portfolio that demonstrates their understanding of the minimum essential reading standards or show they meet a good cause exemption.
The good cause exemptions are:
• Students with a disability whose individual education plan indicates that participation in the statewide assessment is not appropriate.
• English language learners who have had fewer than two years of instruction in English as a second language.
• Students with a disability who have already received intensive reading intervention for more than two years and who have previously been retained in kindergarten, first, second or third grade.
• Students who have received intensive intervention for two or more years and have already been retained for a total of two years.
Should a student be promoted to fourth grade under one of the exemptions, the state will provide intensive reading interventions and an individualized reading improvement plan from a reading coach.
Parents won’t receive their students' grades immediately because sections like the writing portion take longer to grade, but parents will get the results before school breaks for the summer.
Unlike the pass/fail nature of the reading scores, the scores for the state’s other standardized tests for English language arts, science and math are designated on a four-level scale. Levels three and four show students who are testing high in their grade level or even above it, level two is on grade level and level one is below grade level.
Mackey said the goal is to eventually move the reading scores to that four-level scale to show parents more detail about their students’ progress, but more time is needed for the state’s statisticians to determine where the scores should land for reading.
Mark Dixon, president of A+ Education Partnership, said the way the test results are shown and explained to parents is a critical part of the success of the Literacy Act.
“In the past we as a state have not done a good job at presenting assessment data to parents in a way that is easy to understand,” Dixon said. “I know the department is currently working on that but we want really good information for parents so not only do they just get the data, but that they understand what the data means.”
Dixon said having well-informed parents is also an important factor in improving children’s literacy abilities and their overall education.
“It’s a way to empower the parents, and not make them have to go looking for what they need but instead have the data laid out for them to show where their child is at and where you can give them additional support,” Dixon said.
Under the law as written, schools would start holding back third graders by the end of the current school year based on spring testing. However, Gov. Kay Ivey announced publicly at November’s state school board meeting that the retention piece of the Literacy act should be delayed one year.
Ivey recommended the delay after hearing that more student testing data is needed to validate the cut scores and that the past two years of COVID-interrupted schooling has made that impossible.
In order to delay the retention piece in time, the Legislature will have to approve the change during its regular session starting in January.
Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, who sponsored the Literacy Act, has said she supports the one-year delay and will introduce a bill to enact it, but some other legislators say a one-year delay is not enough.
Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, said he plans to reintroduce a bill delaying the retention piece by two years. His bill passed the Legislature this year, but Ivey vetoed it, saying more data was needed.
Smitherman said that since COVID-19 is still making an impact in some students’ schooling there needs to be more time to help students make up that learning loss.
“We have a bill that was passed in the pre-pandemic era and it needs to be modified and adjusted now that we’re in this pandemic,” Smitherman said.
The regular session starts Jan. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.