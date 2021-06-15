TOWN CREEK — Traffic on the Wheeler Dam bridge on Alabama 101 will be single lane from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 23 as the Tennessee Valley Authority conducts routine inspection.
Motorists should exercise caution, follow traffic sign or flagger directions, and expect delays when crossing the bridge, TVA said in a news release. In the event of inclement weather, bridge inspectors may extend or reschedule the work.
TVA will notify the public of any changes in the project schedule.
Each year, TVA conducts about 45 bridge inspections in compliance with Federal Highway Administration to ensure the safety of TVA’s bridges.
