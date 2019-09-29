County governments in the Decatur area have received more than $3.6 million in online sales tax revenue from the state since January 2016, but commissions in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties have not shared the money with public school systems.
“If the money was coming through a brick and mortar store, it would go for education, so I don’t know why it coming online should matter,” said Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr.
The three public school systems in Morgan County are in a standoff with the County Commission because an attorney hired by commissioners said a local law requiring most of the online tax funds go to education beginning Oct. 1 is unconstitutional.
Hopkins said the superintendents of the three school districts within Morgan County will meet to determine what direction to take.
“We’re going to try to include our local legislative delegation,” he said.
Although no local law is on the books, superintendents in Lawrence and Limestone counties said they, too, believe they should get some of the online sales tax money their commissions receive from the Alabama Department of Revenue.
In Lawrence County, commission coffers have received $526,065 in online sales taxes since January 2016 and county officials said they have no legal obligation to share the money.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the school system has not received one penny and he is concerned because voters in 1995 passed a local bill that added a countywide one-penny sales tax for education.
“We need to and will look into this,” he said.
The Limestone County Commission has received $1.2 million since 2016 and superintendents of Athens City and Limestone County school systems said their districts have not gotten anything from the county.
Thomas Sisk, who is leaving Limestone County Schools on Oct. 31 to become director of schools for a system in Bristol, Tennessee, said he expects that getting some of the online sales tax money will be a priority for the next superintendent.
He said he tried to get something done at the legislative level, but the support was not there.
“This is school money,” Sisk said.
Athens City Superintendent Trey Holladay said his system gets online sales tax dollars from the City Council, but nothing from the county. He said he realizes every governmental entity is in a money crunch, but he views online sales tax money the same way he does Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu-of-tax dollars.
He said Athens City Schools gets its share of the TVA money and should get a proportionate share of online sales taxes.
Lawmakers passed the statewide 2015 Simplified Sellers Use Tax Remittance Act, which allows online sellers who ship to Alabama to collect sales taxes the state and local governments otherwise would not get. Mandatory provisions of the amended act follow a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year allowing states to collect taxes on online sales, regardless of where the seller is located.
The state keeps 50% of the online revenue and splits 50% between county and city governments. The Education Trust Fund receives 25% of the money that the state keeps and the General Fund receives 75%.
The Alabama Department of Revenue collects and distributes the other 50% of online revenue to county and municipal governments based on their populations. The state law does not specify how or whether county and city governments should distribute the money, which is why some have generally opted not to share the money with school systems.
In Morgan County, however, Hopkins along with Superintendents Dee Dee Jones of Hartselle City and Michael Douglas of Decatur convinced Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, to sponsor a law in the last legislative session requiring the commission to share the money with schools.
The law allows the commission to keep only 5% of the money for "administrative purposes." It requires the commission, beginning Oct. 1, to send 85% of the remaining funds to the three public school systems, to be distributed proportionally based on enrollment. Another 1.5% of the funds will go to certified volunteer fire departments and 13.5% to Morgan County Schools. The bill’s formula mimics how the county divides sales tax collections from brick-and-mortar stores.
Online sales taxes generated about $1 million for Morgan County since Oct. 1, 2018.
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the county will keep the money in a separate account until a court determines whether Orr’s law is constitutional.
