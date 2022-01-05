The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of north Alabama from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
There will be a mixture of freezing rain and snow starting between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday morning which will taper off in the afternoon, according to Andy Kula of the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
According to Kula, with freezing rain, it won’t take long to cause problems.
“Could have some travel problems with some ice accumulations. Probably in the one-tenth of an inch range, maybe up to two-tenths at the most,” Kula said.
Temperatures Thursday will drop as the day goes on, Kula said. Once the freezing rain starts, Kula said, the temperatures will be in the lower 30s and by afternoon the upper 20s.
Kula said Thursday night the temperatures will drop into the teens with windchill in the single digits. Any water that is left, Kula said, may freeze into black ice.
Friday temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s, said Kula. Saturday will warm up to the lower 50s.
In Athens, Public Works and Athens Utilities will have crews on standby. If needed, Public Works will sand city bridges and city streets in critical areas, such as around Athens-Limestone Hospital.
AU crews continue to work on the Greenbrier Substation that was damaged by lightning strike either Saturday or Sunday.
