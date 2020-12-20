With only 10 days to go, area counties and municipalities are leaving a lot of available CARES Act money unspent because, officials say, federal restrictions on the COVID-19-related expenditures that can be reimbursed are difficult to meet.
Decatur, for example, is so far being reimbursed for $807,599 in expenses, leaving almost $1.6 million available but unspent, according to state comptroller data updated Thursday. City Chief Financial Officer John Andrzejewski on Friday said he expected to increase reimbursable expenditures to $1.1 million, which will still leave about $1.3 million unspent. With an available CARES Act budget of almost $3.3 million, Morgan County had only been reimbursed for $349,709 in expenses as of Thursday's comptroller report.
According to the state comptroller figures, the only local governments in this area that have come close to exhausting their available CARES Act funds are Hartselle, Town Creek, Courtland and North Courtland. Andrzejewski worries that some of their success may be short-lived if they are forced to return money to the state upon an eventual finding that some expenses were not eligible for CARES Act reimbursement.
The money comes from from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed by Congress in March. Congress allocated $150 billion of the $2.2 trillion relief package to state and local governments. Alabama received a $1.8 billion allotment, 45% of which it allocated to local governments based on population.
Counties and municipalities in this area are not the only ones struggling to spend the money. The state allocated $125 million for county governments, $104.6 million of which remained unspent as of Thursday's comptroller report. The state also allocated $125 million for cities and towns, $82.3 million of which remained unspent as of Thursday.
CARES Act funds may only be used to cover costs that:
• Are necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency,
• Were not included in the budget that was in effect as of March 27, and
• Were incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30.
Municipalities
Andrzejewski said Decatur had COVID-19 related expenses that can’t be submitted because of the restrictions in the CARES Act.
"I talk with other CFOs — Mobile, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville — and everybody’s like, ‘What’s the magic formula to get some of this money spent?’ It just isn’t there," he said Friday.
Personnel is the major expense for Decatur and other cities, but only in rare situations is it a reimbursable expense.
"Just because you’ve got firemen and policemen, you can’t just pay them out of CARES Act money, because you budgeted for their salaries." Andrzejewski said, and one of the requirements is that the expenditure was not already part of the city budget. "We spoke with our folks and said if you give us the specifics where you can show one of your police officers or one of your firemen were quarantined and as a result another person had to work overtime to cover them, we will go forward and seek reimbursement for that. Nobody in any of our departments gave us that information."
He said that as dramatic as the allocated CARES Act funds for cities appear, there is little it can be used for beyond personal protective equipment.
"It’s basically for PPE, frankly. Because nobody budgeted for PPE and the PPE is COVID-related. So that’s a no-brainer," he said.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said his city filed for $140,000, which was not yet reflected in the state comptroller's published data as of Thursday, and he said this could increase to $200,000 by the Dec. 30 deadline. The state allocated more than $1.1 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to Athens, so about $900,000 is likely to go unspent.
Marks said he’s concerned that the rules won’t allow municipalities and counties “to take advantage of the money as they should be able to do so or we can’t be creative enough with what we get.”
Records show Hartselle has spent all of its $651,601 Cares Act allocation. Mayor Randy Garrison said soon after the CARES Act passed, the city set up special purchase codes for all departments so they could delineate which expenses were related to the COVID-19 response.
City Clerk Rita Lee coordinated Coronavirus Relief Fund reimbursements for Hartselle, and she said the successful effort to use all of the allocated funds has been a struggle.
"We started out buying the personal protective equipment — the masks, the gloves, the wipes, those sorts of things," Lee said last week. "We purchased some laptops to allow folks to work from home when they needed to. The largest amount was payroll reimbursement for police and fire."
Payroll
The payroll was reimbursable, Lee said, because she calculated that "police and fire spent as much as 75% of their time or their duties in COVID-related mitigation. On almost every call they could be potentially exposed."
That percentage is key. The Comptroller's Office issued guidance that included examples of expenses not eligible for reimbursement. Among them: "Payroll or benefits expenses for employees whose work duties are not substantially dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency."
Andrzejewski said the only payroll expenses that are reimbursable are those that were not already included in the budget, and he's concerned that in its haste to spend the CARES Act money by Dec. 30 the state is reimbursing some expenses that municipalities will eventually have to return.
"Think about what some of these small towns are doing," he said. "They don’t have any change in expense. In other words, they’re putting the same number of cops and firemen on watch. And now they’re saying 75% of what they do is COVID-related. That doesn’t make any sense.
"Right now (the state is) overwhelmed with processing the reimbursements, so they’re kicking these out fast. But at some point they’re going to start looking at these things and if you got reimbursed for something that you shouldn’t have gotten reimbursed for, I would not be surprised if they seek repayment for it."
Lee said she was in frequent contact with the state over the status of reimbursement requests and to ask if they needed additional documentation.
"It's been almost a full-time job working with them, trying to figure out, 'How do you want this? What's going to fit your guidelines?' It was frustrating at times. It took a lot of dedication to stay after it, but I felt that was money allocated to us," she said.
The mayor of Town Creek, which also has spent essentially all of the $74,333 allocated to it, said some payroll expenses were included, but most expenses were in other categories.
"We did a lot of work on our library and City Hall, putting up barriers between the customers and stuff like that. We bought sanitizing equipment and that kind of thing," said Mayor Mike Parker.
Like Hartselle, Athens and Decatur bought laptops for some employees so they could work from home. They also bought temperature scanners for City Hall and personal protective equipment for the Police and Fire departments.
The city of Decatur bought Decatur City Schools about $800,000 in coronavirus supplies, by far the city's largest reimbursable expense.
The school district received 1,152 four-gallon cases of hand sanitizer, 3,456 hand sanitizer pumps, 2,100 bucket wipe kits, 3,864 six-packs of wipe refills, 220 55-gallon containers of disinfectant. Also included in the expense was $125,000 for acrylic glass dividers for students’ desks.
Andrzejewski said the city approached the schools when it became clear the city could not exhaust its allocation, and the school system was close to exhausting its CARES Act funds. The schools welcomed the help.
"We went back to the state and we made the argument that this is the city school system and if they get bitten, it’s going to impact the city. And so we want to spend this money here to mitigate any chance of COVID spreading. They thought about it and they came back and said we could do it," Andrzejewski said.
Counties
Morgan County was allocated a Coronavirus Relief Fund budget of $3.27 million, but the latest comptroller data shows that more than $2.9 million of that allocation is unspent.
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said most of the $349,709 the county received was for the purchase of personal protective equipment.
Overtime hasn’t been an issue, but the county will be able to use some CARES Act funding to cover extra work time for sheriff’s deputies and jailers, Long said.
“Sometimes it’s hard to find an expense that fits the rules," Long said.
The state allocated $1.1 million to Lawrence County and, according to the latest comptroller data, none has been spent.
Lawrence County Administrator Heather Dyar said she didn’t know how much her county will request by the deadline. The County Commission on Wednesday approved the hiring of a law firm that specializes in CARES Act reimbursement issues.
“COVID-19 is a new experience for all of us, and the county has incurred extra expenses because of it. Nearly everything we’ve done in the past six months is COVID-related,” said Lawrence County Commissioner Bobby Burch.
The state allocated $2.7 million to Limestone County. According to the state comptroller's office, the county had been approved for reimbursements totaling $236,614.71 as of Thursday.
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, who serves on the committee overseeing the act’s state distributions, said Thursday that "whatever is not used by local governments will be returned to the state for other uses."
Any CARES Act money the state fails to spend by the end of the year will revert to the federal treasury. According to the Treasury Department, if audits reveal that local governments were reimbursed for ineligible expenses, the state will be liable for the overpayments.
As of Thursday, the comptroller data showed that about $549 million of the state's $1.8 billion allocation remained unspent. However, the state has committed to several additional expenditures, including on Thursday when the governor announced $1.9 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds will go to a nonprofit to fund a "four-week virtual group therapy session for veterans currently receiving treatment for PTSD, who have been directly impacted by COVID-19."
Orr said leftover money, including that not spent by counties and municipalities, will be spent on replenishing the unemployment insurance benefits trust fund, which was depleted by the dramatic increase in unemployment claims caused by the pandemic.
“We won’t be sending money back to the feds,” Orr said.
