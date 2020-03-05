The 95 provisional ballots cast in the Morgan County primaries on Tuesday are theoretically enough that the count set for next week could flip the tight race for Morgan County commissioner, but it's unlikely.
In the contest for District 3 commissioner in the Republican primary, incumbent Don Stisher, of Falkville, received 9,594 votes, or 50.23%, in an apparent defeat of Paul Holmes, of Eva, who received 9,506 votes, or 49.77%, based on the unofficial results.
Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain said it appears Stisher is the winner.
“There’s an 88-vote differential” between the candidates, Cain said, “and with potentially 95 remaining outstanding votes, (Holmes) would have to receive almost 100% of the provisional votes before he would overcome the vote differential.”
Holmes said Wednesday he doesn’t plan to take any action over the close race.
“I’m not planning on contesting it or calling for a recount,” he said.
Morgan County’s voter turnout reached nearly 35%, with 28,802 ballots cast, in Tuesday’s primary elections, according to unofficial results, and about three-fourths of the voters were Republican.
The next step in the primary elections is counting the provisional ballots that were cast, which will happen Tuesday starting at noon, Cain said.
Meanwhile, “the county’s Board of Registrars will contact those voters and determine whether the provisional ballots should be counted,” Cain said. The board will make its presentation on Tuesday to each of the party’s executive committees, he said, and “it becomes the party’s decision whether to accept the board of registrars’ recommendations.
“In a primary, the party’s decision is final,” Cain said.
A voter is required to cast a provisional ballot in several circumstances, such as when the person’s name does not appear on the official list of eligible voters for the polling place where the person is trying to vote and the registration can’t be verified while at the precinct.
After the provisional count, “the Probate Office gives the election results to the parties, and they certify them back to us, as early as that same day,” Cain said. “Once that’s done, we turn over the election data to the Secretary of State’s Office and the election results become official.”
In another Morgan County race, Emily Baggett, prosecutor with the city of Decatur, leads the way in the unofficial tally for District Judge Place 3 in the GOP primary, with 8,598 votes, or 43.32%.
The other judicial candidates were Kevin Kusta with 4,062 votes, or 20.47%; Patrick Caver, with 3,871 votes, or 19.51%; and Ta’Kisha Guster Gholston, with 3,315 votes, or 16.70%.
Cain said that Baggett and Kusta appear to be the candidates in the March 31 runoff “based on unofficial results. Even with the provisional ballots, there aren’t enough outstanding votes remaining to affect the election.”
In a release Wednesday, the Alabama Republican Party said that, provisional votes withstanding, Baggett and Kusta are confirmed to be heading to the March 31 Republican runoff election.
Kusta, a Decatur attorney, said he’s gearing up for a runoff appearance.
“The next step is getting people informed about my campaign and making sure they’re aware of getting absentee ballots,” he said.
Spring break for Decatur City and Morgan County schools is March 30 through April 3.
Asked about the election results, Caver, an attorney whose practice is in Hartselle, was in court Wednesday and would only say, “There are still provisional ballots right now.” Gholston couldn’t be reached for comment.
The unofficial results for the primary election show that Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties all had turnouts of more than 30%.
Morgan County has 82,881 registered voters, with 28,802 ballots cast on Tuesday. In a breakdown by party, 22,094, or 76.71%, Republican ballots were cast; 6,673, or 23.17%, Democratic ballots were cast; and 35, or 0.12%, nonpartisan ballots were cast.
One ballot was blank, according to the results.
Limestone County’s unofficial canvass report shows the voter turnout was 34.45%, with 23,154 ballots cast. The total number of registered voters there was 67,217.
Of the ballots cast, 16,229 were Republican ballots, 6,808 were Democratic and 117 were nonpartisan. One ballot was blank.
In Lawrence County, there were 24,919 registered voters as of Tuesday, and 8,125 ballots were cast, for a 32.61% voter turnout, according to a summary report of the primary election.
Of that total, 6,038 Republican ballots were cast, 2,080 Democratic ballots were cast and seven nonpartisan ballots were cast.
