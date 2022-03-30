A Cullman woman died in a two-vehicle accident near Priceville on Interstate 65 on Monday morning, according to state troopers.
Troopers said Mary A. Waters, 58, died when the 1984 Ford F-150 in which she was a passenger was struck by a 2010 Honda Civic about 9:35 a.m. Monday. Waters, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where she died a short time later, troopers said.
The driver of the Ford, Brian K. Waters, 62, of Cullman was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, according to troopers.
Troopers said the wreck occurred near the 334-mile marker on the interstate.
The wreck is under investigation, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
