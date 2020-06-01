Drilling for the first shaft to support the U.S. 231 bridges began early this morning, the Alabama Department of Transportation said.
Work is expected to continue around the clock, seven days a week, until the twin bridges spanning the landslide area on Brindlee Mountain in Morgan County are complete.
Contractor Brasfield & Gorrie of Birmingham was awarded the $14.6 million contract for the second phase of the repair between Lacey’s Spring and Morgan City in May.
In addition, the contractor could be paid incentives up to nearly $2.5 million for early completion. The highway must be fully reopened to traffic by Dec. 2, 2020, or the contractor will face pay deductions.
The closure of U.S. 231 followed severe damage caused by a substantial landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.