Work to replace the Gum Spring Creek bridge on Alabama 36 near Black Road and Cut-off Roads south of Somerville is scheduled to begin Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Transportation says.
The Gum Spring bridge is only about 1,500 to 2,000 feet from the recently completely bridge replacement on Alabama 36 at Roan Branch.
An ALDOT news release says a state contractors will closed the area to through traffic. It will be accessible only to residents who live within the closure area.
Local residents will be able to enter the construction area from the east end of the project at Cut-off Road. There will be no outlet at the west end of the project, as Alabama 36 will be completely closed at the bridge just east of Hobb Ward Road.
The official detour is Interstate 65 to Alabama 67 for eastbound traffic and Alabama 67 to Interstate 65 for westbound traffic.
Completion is anticipated in late summer or early fall of 2022. Miller & Miller is the contractor on the $2.62 million project.
