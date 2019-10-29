A Lawrence County work release inmate will face more charges after a pursuit last week that ended with him running a vehicle head-on into the vehicle of a Morgan County Sheriff’s deputy, said authorities.
The deputy, whose name hasn’t been released, had difficulty breathing after the collision last Wednesday and was transported by ambulance to Decatur-Morgan Hospital, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford.
After having chest and lung scans, the deputy was cleared for release and went home that same night, Swafford said. “He returned to work the next day,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office said Chief Deputy Chris Price and Capt. Perry Shands stopped a Ford Explorer with a tag that didn’t match the vehicle and, when Shands approached the vehicle, it sped away and led deputies on a chase through Morgan and Lawrence counties.
The driver entered a mobile home park and tried to flee through a field and, when he circled back, he hit the deputy’s vehicle, the office said. The deputy was injured when the vehicle’s airbags deployed, but continued to pursue the man on foot, according to the office.
The subject, identified as Jessy Kirk Lancaster, 33, of Decatur, continued to resist arrest and was subdued after shocked with a Taser stun gun, authorities said. The Morgan Sheriff's Office said Lancaster had a black pouch that contained a glass smoking pipe containing residue, a crystal substance and a green leafy substance that Lancaster said was “spice.”
Lancaster was turned over to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and will have a hold placed on him to be returned to Morgan County to face multiple pending charges for various traffic violations and attempting to elude and other charges, the Morgan Sheriff's Office said.
