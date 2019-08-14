HUNTSVILLE — Contractors will start work on a road improvement project on Research Park Boulevard between Old Madison Pike and U.S. 72/University Drive, weather permitting, beginning Monday.
The $23.5 million project will widen about 2 miles of the boulevard from four lanes to six, to include an additional lane in each direction in the center with a divided median barrier. The project also includes a new bridge at Old Madison Pike and new ramps at Bradford Drive and MidCity Drive.
Two lanes of traffic will remain open in each direction from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Most of the work on Research Park Boulevard is expected to be complete within one year.
Work on the bridge replacement at Old Madison Pike will be staged to allow one lane of traffic in each direction across the bridge to remain open. The bridge work is projected to occur between January 2020 to mid-2021.
