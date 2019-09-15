Injuries and deaths in road construction work zones are on the rise, and officials fear crews could face greater hazards when motorists navigate additional projects funded by the recently increased Alabama gas tax.
In 2018, there were 3,686 work-zone crashes in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation, up from 3,158 the year before and the most in at least 13 years. The 2018 crashes resulted in 1,216 injuries and 34 deaths. The 2017 work-zone wrecks resulted in 963 injuries and 31 deaths. In 2008, by comparison, 2,320 work-zone crashes resulted in 722 injuries and 17 deaths.
Allison Green, spokeswoman for ALDOT, said four out of every five people killed in work-zone accidents nationally are motorists.
“Many of the accidents happen at night when the crew is not out there,” she said. “Motorists run into one of the pieces of equipment stationed at the work site, or they run off the shoulder of the road in a work zone."
The gas tax increased Sept. 1, providing funds for more state and local road work.
"There will be more work projects out there and motorists, and crews will have to be more alert," Green said. "All motorists need to remember to slow down when entering work zones.”
Last week, three contractors in a work zone along U.S. 84 in Covington County were injured when a motorist drove into a construction area, ALDOT officials said.
In April 2016, an Athens man, 35, died while working for ALDOT along Interstate 65 near the Tennessee River Bridge, north of Priceville, when a motorist struck him and some construction zone barrels. Another ALDOT worker was hospitalized from that accident.
In Morgan County, District 3 County Commissioner Don Stisher said the county has added extra workers to the construction sites to help ensure safety. He said his work crews are seeing more near-accidents involving distracted motorists.
“The past five or six years we’ve seen more close calls,” Stisher said. “We’ve been very fortunate not to have had an accident. There have been many, many close calls that could have been life threatening. We all need to be a team. We respect the driver, and they need to respect our crews.”
He said the gas tax will help government entities provide needed road repairs. He also said the growing expense of protecting road crews leaves less money for road materials.
“The gas tax is a good thing which addresses issues,” he said. “We are advising the people to pay attention in major work zones and be aware of alternative routes. Safety is always our priority. Of seven crew members working a site, we might have five people dedicated to keeping the work zone safe and only two actually working on the project. Distracted driving is adding to this. It costs more to repair 1 mile of a road because of an increase in distracted driving."
Taking precautions
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said he wants his road crew members to stay safe and go home at night to be with their families.
“Most people have no clue how hard it is to work in a work zone,” he said. “You’re doing two jobs. You’re trying to protect yourself and trying to do your job.”
He said Limestone crews stop every vehicle in paving projects.
“Speed is the main killer. We run flaggers and every car is completely stopped,” he said. “We try to control the speed of the cars. ... There are many distractions but cellphones are the top, I believe. We’re all guilty of it. If your phone rings you want to answer it. But really, there’s no message that can’t wait until you can pull over and stop. People are in a hurry, and we’re a super thriving community with twice as many vehicles on the road than we had 20 years ago.”
Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said in the past two years, motorists struck two solid waste collection trucks and an asphalt distributor truck performing their routine duties. He said one of the two solid waste truck drivers were injured and missed work.
All three local counties report holding road safety meetings at least quarterly to keep their crews vigilant. Officials in all three agreed more work zones will likely mean more accidents.
Trooper Public Information Officer Curtis Summerville said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has increased its patrols around work zones in recent years, and fines for traffic violations are doubled if signs are posted.
“We’re seeing an increase of accidents in work zones, likely because of distracted driving,” he said. “It’s not just cellphones (causing the distraction). There’s so much competing for the driver’s attention. Billboards, parents talking with their children.”
He said troopers observing work-zone traffic flow do it voluntarily and on overtime.
He said it is difficult to track how many accidents are caused by smart phones.
“Not often will a motorist tell us they were texting (when the accident occurred),” Summerville said.
'Move-over law'
It is not just work zones seeing more close calls.
First responders are hoping amendments passed this year strengthening Alabama's "move-over law," which requires motorists to move to another lane or reduce their speed when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with flashers on, allows them more room to perform their duties.
“What we’ve seen, whether it be a construction zone or emergency scene on the side of the road, folks are still driving without paying attention, distracted, impaired, whatever it is,” said Decatur Fire & Rescue Chief Tony Grande. “You still see folks injured or killed. Folks behind the wheel are ignoring warning lights and workers in ALDOT-specific safety vests trying to move traffic over.”
Cellphone usage has contributed to accidents caused by driving distracted, he said, but distractions aren't new.
“With cellphones, it has probably gotten worse,” Grande said. “But I saw plenty of it 10 years or more ago with people simply not paying attention. Are you eating in your car? Are the kids in the back seat causing a commotion?"
Motorists need "to pay attention to what’s going on two football fields in front of you,” he added. “That’s what it’s going to take to recognize what’s going on and to slow down.”
National statistics also indicate an uptick in work-zone crashes.
The National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse said that in 2010, 586 people were killed in work-zone accidents. In 2017, the number of fatalities rose to 799.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, more than 4,400 deaths and 200,000 injuries occurred in work zones in the past five years.
“Most work-zone crashes are rear-end collisions, resulting from speeding or inattentive driving,” Green said.
She said motorists should check algotraffic.com for up-to-date information on traffic delays.
